2023: Former Senate President, Nnamani, joins presidential race, kicks against N100m fee

A former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani has joined the Presidential race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Disclosing this while speaking with Journalists in Abuja, the former Senate President said he would improve on President Buhari’s legacies.

Nnamani called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to set rules to regulate the cost of nomination fees as well as campaign expenses.

He also urged Nigerians across all strata of society to get massively involved in partisan politics so as to influence a reduction in the cost of electioneering.

“My view is that we should work towards reducing the cost of nomination for political offices so that we can create an inclusive environment for our dynamic youths and women who may not have access to much wealth.

“I believe that high costs of an election do not align to our socioeconomic realities in terms of comparative per capita income and purchasing power of Nigerians.

“Ultimately, the pressure for a drastic reduction in nomination fees will come when citizens and groups begin to play a more active role in demanding and presenting credible and capable persons for elective offices,” he said.

He added that nomination fees that parties charge for elective offices need rethinking, to improve the inclusion of youths, women and most Nigerians who earn salaries in an economy that has become distressed.

“Maybe it is time INEC lays down guidelines to the parties on both the costs of nominations and campaign expenses,” he said.

Nnamani said that he would back such regulatory control that will improve the fiscal responsibility and inclusive politics in Nigeria.

On his presidential ambition, the former Senate President said that he would improve on President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies of integrity and performance if elected.

“My pedigree as the President of Senate and Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Constitutional and Electoral Reform shows beyond doubt that I am that man for the job now.

“We will all agree that president Buhari met enormous challenges.

“In spite of the challenges we face, we have to acknowledge that the president’s patriotism has manifested in the unshaken belief that Nigeria will move past the current problems and setbacks,” he said.

He, however, called on Nigerians, particularly members of the ruling APC, to adopt the spirit of courage and patriotism as exemplified by the president, to solve the country’s challenges.

“It is a time like this that we need a man of tested integrity and competence to mobilise Nigerians to overcome these tough challenges,” he said.