2023: Farounbi, others express concern over foreign countries’ influence on emergence of nation’s political leader

The former Nigeria envoy to the Philippines, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, a don, Professor OBC Nwolise and other critical stakeholders have expressed concern over the undue interference of foreign countries on the emergence of the leadership of the country.

Making this known in their separate remarks at a one-day colloquium on Rebuilding Nigeria for Sustainable Peace and National Development organized by the TETFUND Centre of Excellence for Multidisciplinary Studies in collaboration with the National Association of Public Affairs Analysts, Ambassador Farounbi said the citizens of the country should be allowed to elect leaders of their choice without any external influence.

Ambassador Farounbi disclosed that foreign countries always pick interest in happenings in African countries, especially Nigeria because of her human and investment potential.

He said their positions were borne out of the fear that African countries might upstage them economically and politically if they decide to keep off and allow things to be done in normal ways.

According to him, African countries have the economic and political wherewithal to take over the global leadership, if things are done in a proper way.

However, the leadership of the Western world will not want this to happen to bear in mind what they are gaining from the qualities of leadership in the country.

Nigeria has the best brains with the potential to grow her investment but lacks quality leadership.

He, therefore, called on the citizens of the country to elect the next leader of the country on merit, not on sentiments.

Ambassador Farounbi said the citizens have the opportunity to right an agelong wrong in the next general elections.

According to him, it is going to be foolhardy on the part of the owner of a collapsed building to invite the contractor who was alleged to be responsible for the unfortunate incident to start a rebuilding process

Speaking in the same vein, Professor Nwolise described the influence of the Western world as an albatross on the development of the country.

Nwolise who decried the involvement of the Western world in the emergence of the nation’s leadership said it was his time the nation exercise her sovereignty.

The University Don who likened the present situation in the country to that of the car without a functioning brain box said the present political structure will lead us nowhere.

He, therefore, advocated for political and economic restructuring of the country.





Also, in his presentation, Deacon Owolabi Oladejo said the only way out of the present political quagmire is the adoption of the regional system of government

He said the nation faired well when it adopted this style of government, adding that each region maximized its economic potential unlike what we are witnessing in present-day Nigeria.

Meanwhile the lead discussant, Professor Olawale Albert stated the country might not move forward until the root cause of the problem mitigating her growth is identified.

He harped on the need for peace in all the states of the federation, arguing that there can not be sustainable development without peace vis a vis peace without sustainable development.

Professor Albert, therefore, stressed the need for national dialogue, stating that there is a need to return the country to the path of true federalism.

According to him, ‘peace and development can not be guaranteed with the kind of the system of government that we adopted. Our adopted system of government is unitary not federalism as acclaimed.

