2023 Enugu Guber: Enugu North will still produce governor

INDIGENES of Enugu-North Senatorial Zone of Enugu State under the aegis of Igbo Nsukka United Front (INUF) has said that the zone will still produce the next governor in 2023.
This, the group argued, is based on the zoning arrangement in the State.
Disclosing this to reporters at Nsukka on Sunday, the Director-General of the socio-political group, Chinamer Onyeke, said the senatorial zone would use dialogue and negotiation to convince political stakeholders and residents of the State that second round governorship zoning in 2023 should start from Enugu North zone.
His words: “The first round of the governorship zoning in Enugu State started in 1999 and will end in 2023 and second round will start.
“From 1999 to 2007 Enugu East senatorial district produced Dr Chimaraoke Nnamani as governor, Gov Sullivan Chime from Enugu West Senatorial District governed the state from 2007 to 2015.
“Then the present governor of the state, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from Enugu North Senatorial District started in 2015 and will complete his tenure in 2023”
According to the DG of INUF, “since Enugu North was the last in the first round one of the governorship zonings it will be unfair for the zone to be the last again in the round two of the zoning that will start from 2023”
“Enugu North senatorial district having over 60 per cent of the state population was unfairly treated in 1999 as the governorship rotation could have started from the district since it has the highest population in Enugu State
“Enugu North district producing the governor in the round two of the governorship zoning is the only way to correct the unfair treatment and anomalies of 1999,” he said.
Onyeke who was a former Supervisor of Works in Nsukka Local Government said membership of INUF cut across the six local government areas that made up Enugu North senatorial district.
“The agenda of this front is to ensure that the district is given its rightful place in the state.
” INUF will resist any form of marginalization of Nsukka people as well as ensure that the district was not short-changed again in the political equation in Enugu State In 2023.
He urged members to be always law-abiding and ensure due process in all they do.
” We believe using negotiation and diplomacy in achieving our goals but if they fail we will resort to legal means since the group is a peaceful and law-abiding group.
” We are not against anybody political ambition in Enugu State but the aim of the group is to ensure Nsukka district is given its rightful place as well as attract more development,” he said.
