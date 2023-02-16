By: Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called on politicians to play by the rules as the nation approach the general elections.

He also appealed to Nigerians not to fall into the plan of few individual politicians bent on creating violence and not wanting election to hold.

The governor made this known on Thursday at a Symposium organised by the Kogi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), with the theme: “A peep into Gov. Yahaya Bello‘s Seven Years in office and implications for future Administration”.

He said as Governor, he assumed office, saw the numerous challenges bedeviling the state and applied home-grown formula in solving the challenges.

Bello, who expressed optimism that the 2023 election will hold in peace, urged Nigerians to remain calm, pointing out that the current situation facing the country is temporal.

He enjoined Nigerians to go into the election and remain resolute, assuring that the APC Presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, will win the election overwhelmingly.

The Governor promised to sustain relationship with the council, urged media professionals to remain unbiased in their reportage and in reporting the election.

He added that the unprecedented achievements witnessed in Kogi State under his administration is a product of derived formula geared he employed towards solving the State challenges.

Speaking further, Kogi state governor urged the next dispensation coming after him to leaverage the existing formula he used in solving the State‘s problem.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Kogi State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Adeiza Momohjimoh called on President Muhammadu Buhari to check the activities of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





He urged Federal Government to call EFCC to order and stay within the precinct of the law in the discharge of its assignment.

He stated that EFCC fixation on Kogi state government and some individuals in the state is making mockery of the agency’s mandate of fighting corruption in Nigeria.

“People are beginning to believe that the motive of the agency’s operation in Kogi is that of witch-hunt and political vendetta.

“This distraction is not only unnecessary, but also aimed at putting the development in the state to anticlockwise movement,” he said.

Also speaking, the National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, endorsed the position of Kogi state chairman of the union.

In his goodwill address, Isiguzo affirmed his support for Kogi NUJ’s position on EFCC’s activities.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE