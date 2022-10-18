2023 elections won’t stop demolition of illegal structures in Abuja ― FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday, said the 2023 general elections would not stop the demolition of illegal structures in the nation’s capital.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah stated this during the day-2 of clean-up exercise at Dutse market near Kubwa in Abuja.

He described the situation as worrisome and unacceptable that people continue to build indiscriminately in Abuja.

Attah explained that the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello is committed to ensuring that the city is clean before, during and after the election.

He also added that as long as the government was paying salaries and allowances the work must go on.

However, some of the traders at the market who do not want their names in print allegedly accused the FCTA officials in the market of allocating space to those who built shanties, among others.

“It is not only the market manager that allocates space, the FCT officials also collect money and allocate space too, so they should leave the manager.”

