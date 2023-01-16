2023 elections: Women organization to host conference with major Presidential candidates

Politics
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
2022 Live by your words, CAN charges presidential candidates, INEC final list, Northern leaders to engage presidential candidates this week
Tinubu, Atiku, Kwakwanso, Obi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the League of Concerned Women for Equity and Justice (LOCWEJ), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) said it is hosting a conference with major Presidential candidates.

It said the conference, which was conceived to attract about 3,000 persons cutting across board, will also include diplomatic Corps, women and youth Organizations and political/opinion leaders.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Chairman, Organizing Committee of the conference, Thomas Okirika George on Sunday in Abuja.

On the theme of the conference,”A NEW NIGERIA: REDEFINING THE DYNAMICS FOR EFFECTIVE LEADERSHIP – 2023 AND BEYOND IN FOCUS, the International Director, (LOCWEJ), Mrs. Patience Ene Akor was quoted to have said that women and Children is an indication of good governance and stimulus to speedy national development.

She further noted that during the conference Excellence Service Awards will be conferred on few painstakingly selected Nigerians and organizations, with a view to spurring others to tow the line of excellence.

While also speaking on the vision of the organisation, she said it was founded with deep passion for promoting and defending the interests of women in dire need and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

According to Mrs. Ene Akor, LOCWEJ has over the years, provided succor to thousands of women and children in the areas of medical outreach programmes, food support and payment of school fees for indigent children in some remote parts of the FCT.

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Politics

How I will be re-elected – Gov Bello

Top News

After Natasha’s request, Atiku promises $10 million for youths empowerment

Top News

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso scramble for Kano, Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Niger,…

Top News

Jakande best Lagos governor, Tinubu’s strategy based on falsehood, appropriating…

Comments

BBNAIJA (BIG BROTHER TITANS)

Top News

UPDATED: Meet BBNaija Housemates in ‘BBTitans’ edition

Israel Arogbonlo

7 things to watch out for as BBNaija begins this weekend

1 of 57
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More