2023 elections: Women organization to host conference with major Presidential candidates

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the League of Concerned Women for Equity and Justice (LOCWEJ), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) said it is hosting a conference with major Presidential candidates.

It said the conference, which was conceived to attract about 3,000 persons cutting across board, will also include diplomatic Corps, women and youth Organizations and political/opinion leaders.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Chairman, Organizing Committee of the conference, Thomas Okirika George on Sunday in Abuja.

On the theme of the conference,”A NEW NIGERIA: REDEFINING THE DYNAMICS FOR EFFECTIVE LEADERSHIP – 2023 AND BEYOND IN FOCUS, the International Director, (LOCWEJ), Mrs. Patience Ene Akor was quoted to have said that women and Children is an indication of good governance and stimulus to speedy national development.

She further noted that during the conference Excellence Service Awards will be conferred on few painstakingly selected Nigerians and organizations, with a view to spurring others to tow the line of excellence.

While also speaking on the vision of the organisation, she said it was founded with deep passion for promoting and defending the interests of women in dire need and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

According to Mrs. Ene Akor, LOCWEJ has over the years, provided succor to thousands of women and children in the areas of medical outreach programmes, food support and payment of school fees for indigent children in some remote parts of the FCT.