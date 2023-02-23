Isaac Shobayo

Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, implored Nigerians to consider the future of Nigeria when exercising their civic responsibility on Saturday, saying the 2023 general election is indeed an all-important one in deciding the future of Nigeria and states.

Senator Jang, in a statement, said the events of the last eight years are instructive, making Nigerians go through tough times, adding that the 2023 elections are another opportunity to elect another set of people that will preside over affairs of Nigeria for the next four years.

“The events of the last eight years are instructive; we have had to go through tough times, but we are presented with yet another opportunity to vote for those who will govern us in the next four years and perhaps beyond.”

“As the resilient people that we are, we have had to endure hardships that were never envisaged in our dear country and state.” In the 2023 general elections, every Nigerian has an inalienable right to vote and be voted. “For those who are not candidates, it is our right to vote for candidates of our choice,” he said.

The former governor, who implored every Nigerian to come out and vote, said it is the

responsibility of everyone to file out to discharge their civic rights by voting according to their conscience.

He commended the political parties for conducting themselves in an orderly manner, adding that the 2023 general election is indeed an all-important one in deciding the future of our dear country and state.

Senator Jang added that citizens must be prepared to not only vote but safeguard their votes by ensuring that the elections are held in an atmosphere devoid of any conduct that will undermine their choices.

His words “It is noteworthy to say that we have another opportunity on our hands to decide which turn our nation will take from here. I am calling on citizens to give this election the seriousness it deserves by following the directions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which has thus far displayed a commitment to giving Nigerians an election to be proud of.

“Let me also call on all contestants to imbibe the spirit of good sportsmanship in accepting the outcome of the elections and joining hands with those who will be declared as winners to move our country and dear state forward.” “Elections are seasonal, but our humanity and brotherhood are eternal; we should not allow momentary activities to distort our longstanding bonds of unity and oneness.”

He expressed happiness that all the stakeholders in the elections—INEC, political parties, security agencies, CSOs, and the voting public—have all shown enthusiasm in making the 2023 elections a success and charged all not to waver in their resolve to build a nation of which all will be proud.

He said, “We have another chance to show the world that Nigeria is a leader on the continent and a major player in global affairs.” The conduct of this election will put us on the right pedestal to take our place of pride among the community of nations.

“​History beckons! Let us not fail our dear nation and state. We are able and prepared to be part of history; let us make it happen.