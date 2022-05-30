2023 elections: We’re ready to regulate political campaign materials —APCON

CONTRARY to insinuations in some quarters that the Advertising Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria (APCON), might not be able to wield the big stick on the nation’s political actors, as the 2023 general elections draw near, the Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, has reaffirmed the the agency’s readiness at ensuring that political ads, comply with the Code of Advertising practice.

Giving the assurance in Lagos, at a media briefing designed to announce the agency’s decision to regulate digital advertising, targeting the Nigerian market, Fadolapo stated that political campaigns would not be given preferential treatment, adding that same regulatory measures would be applied to ensure they comply with the nation’s advertising rules.

According to him, any campaign materials that failed to comply with laid down rules of decency, honesty and others would not be allowed to be exposed to the public.

“Let me assure you all that the agency is more than ready to ensure that political campaigns comply with the rules guiding advertising practice. Any political material that fails to comply with the rules will not be allowed to be exposed.

“Interestingly, politicians are aware, and some of them have already started submitting their materials for vetting,” he added.

The APCON’s boss also assured the Nigerian public of the agency’s determination to sanitise the nation’s advertising industry, and make it globally competitive.





