By: Ifeoluwa Akinola

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has alerted its citizens in Nigeria of possible protests and restricted movements on February 25 and March 11.

The Embassy also advised its citizens residing in Nigeria to have three days of food and water at home in case the restriction on movement is extended beyond election days.

This warning was given in a notice published on the webpage of the Embassy.

The notice reads:

“Nigerian national elections are scheduled for February 25, 2023, and gubernatorial elections are scheduled for March 11, 2023.

“The Government of Nigeria will restrict the movement of all personal vehicles on election days across the country. Information from the Government of Nigeria indicates that only law enforcement personnel and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)-accredited election observers will be allowed to move freely along the roads.

“Based on past election practice, we anticipate personal vehicles will be blocked from any and all attempted road movement from 00:00 until 18:00 February 25 and 00:00 until 18:00 March 11.

“Please be advised that movement restrictions may be extended at any time. Be alert to the Government of Nigeria’s information about the restrictions.

“Rallies and demonstrations are commonplace before and after elections. U.S. citizens should avoid these types of events, as they can turn violent with little or no notice.

“Actions To Take: Have three days of food and water in your residence in case movement restrictions are extended beyond election day.





“Have a pre-packed bag that contains your travel documents, medications, toiletries, cash, and clothes in case you need to relocate from your residence.

Avoid large crowds.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Keep a low profile.

Carry proper identification.

Review your personal security plans.

Keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Monitor local media for updates.

For Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria

Plot 1075 Diplomatic Drive, Central District Area

+234 (9) 461-4328 and after hours +234 (9) 461-4000 press zero.

[email protected]

U.S. Consulate General Lagos

2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island

+234 (1) 460-3400 during business hours and after hours

[email protected]

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

