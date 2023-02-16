By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali, on Thursday, disclosed that over 400,000 personnel from the nation’s security agencies will be deployed for the conduct of the forthcoming general elections to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He made this disclosure while appearing at the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, out of this, the police will be providing over 300,000 personnel while the balance will be sourced from complementary security agencies in the country.

The police boss listed some threats against the conduct of the elections including fuel scarcity and cash squeeze but assured that the situation will both be stabilised before the commencement of the exercise.

“We are very sure the situation of cash and petrol will stabilize before the conduct of the election,” he stated.

Alkali asserted that an intelligence unit is in place to track and apprehend those who may engage in vote buying and others who may want to disrupt the exercise.

Details later…

