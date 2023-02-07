Bola Badmus

As the nation prepares for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has called on Nigerians to pray for a peaceful exercise to ensure that the country gets it right this time around.

The deputy governor made this call while speaking at the 2023 Annual Lateef Akbar Prayers Service, organised by the NADWAT Global Assembly held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan-Lagos.

According to Hamzat, the forthcoming general elections will determine the success or failure of the country, urging that Nigerians should pray that the Almighty God chooses for the country a good and visionary leader that is talented, intelligent and committed to the well-being and development of the country.

“The forthcoming general elections will determine the success or failure of the country and therefore Nigerians must pray and ensure that they do the right thing by voting for a leader that is visionary, intelligent and has the people’s interest at heart.

“No nation in the world gets developed without a good leader who is determined to rule well and invest in the development of the country and its citizenry in order to provide employment, security, adequate healthcare and qualitative education among others,” he said.

The deputy governor stressed that Nigerians must desist from any form of sentiments and vote for a president with a track record of success and who can identify talents, skills and intellect for the good of the people like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was just as Hamzat recalled that Tinubu initiated a lot of people-oriented policies and programmes as governor of Lagos State which successive administrations in the state built on and made Lagos what it is today.

He said most of these laudable policies and programmes had been replicated in the different states in the country, assuring that the country would immensely benefit from Tinubu’s wealth of experience and leadership skills if elected the next president.

He, therefore, charged members of the Islamic group to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and turn out massively on the election days to vote for Asiwaju Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “because he has done well before in Lagos as a governor and also vote to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor of the state for continuity.”

Speaking further, the deputy governor also charged Nigerians to always pray for their leaders, adding: “We need prayer as a people, as a nation and especially our leaders.”





“Our religion emphasizes that we pray for our leaders, so I am very happy and excited that these huge numbers of people both men and women, are all present here to say their prayers for the nation and to have a peaceful election,” Hamzat said.

In his remarks, the Baba Adini of Nadwat Global Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Oyinlomo Danmole, stated that the annual prayer service is a congregational service designed to seek Almighty Allah’s blessings favour and guidance for all Muslim faithful and pray for the nation particularly as the elections draw nearer.