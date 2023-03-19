The Independent National National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Hon Tasiu Maigari, the Speaker, Katsina House of Assembly as the winner of Zango constituency.

The INEC Returning Officer, Dr Mustapha Sharif, said on Sunday in Zango, while announcing the results of the March 18 state house of assembly elections that ”Tasiu Maigari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 19,784 votes, while his closest rival, Alhaji Manzo Madaka of PDP got 10,499 votes.

”Tasiu Maigari of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…

2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…

I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP





The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win

THE taste of victory is particularly sweeter in the aftermath of a series of defeats. We are reminded of this paradox of human life as…