RENOWNED Islamic scholar and preacher, Dr Dawood Amoo Alaga, has urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to approach this month’s presidential and National Assembly elections and the subsequent governorship and other elections in March with a positive attitude.

He called on prospective voters to avoid discouragement and exercise their franchise on the days of the elections, just as he appealed to the candidates, from presidential to House of Assembly, to purge themselves of impure intentions.

Amoo Alaga spoke on Sunday in Ibadan, Oyo State, at a public lecture entitled ‘2023 General Election and the Role of the Ummah’ organised by the Anfani, Imalefalafia, Ososami and their Environs Muslim Community.

The event was chaired by the Aare Musulumi of Ibadanland, Alhaji Monsuru Adiamo, who was represented by the Oyo State coordinator of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Alhaji Dawud Afolabi.

It was attended by members of the community, other residents of Ibadan and politicians, including a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo South Senatorial District, Sharafadeen Alli and the party’s candidate in Ibadan North-West/South-West Federal Constituency, Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, as well as the Accord candidate in Ibadan South-West Constituency II, Wahab Ashiru, who was represented by Mr Jimoh Olaosebikan.

The politicians used the opportunity to relate with the audience and intimate them of their plans for the people if voted for.

The vice chairman and secretary of the Ibadan Muslim Community, Alhaji Abubakri Olasupo and Dr AbdulHakeem Raji, represented the chairman, Alhaji Bayo Oyero, at the event.

The vice chairman of the Anfani, Imalefalafia, Ososami and their Environs Muslim Community, Mr Ismail Hamzat, said the lecture was organised to sensitise members of the community and the entire Muslim ummah to prepare them fully for the coming elections.

Amoo Alaga noted that Nigerians were currently experiencing difficulties on many fronts, saying the citizens must get their act together and vote candidates that are capable of bringing stability into the system.

The cleric urged the contestants, especially the Muslims among them, to make their reason for seeking public offices pure and advised them to avoid do-or-die politics.

He said: “The 2023 general election is important to Nigeria and Nigerians. Every one of us, regardless of our faith, must be involved because we want this country to be stabilised. If the country is not stabilised, every one of us is vulnerable. To avoid this, it is important that every one of us takes a decision to vote.





“I am appealing to all Muslims and non-Muslims alike to ensure that we participate in the election because the country is undergoing a lot of difficulties.

“Some Muslims are not even interested in voting, and we have some clerics that are even campaigning against voting.

“Islam allows the Muslim to participate in everything legitimate that is being done in his immediate environment. So, it is important that such clerics who preach that Muslims should not participate in the elections have a rethink because there are so many benefits derivable from our participation.

“Everything we do rises and falls on government. If we have a bad government, we are in for it. So, every one of us should participate in the elections.”