Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has disclosed that he worked for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last presidential election.

According to Fayose, he chose to work against his party’s standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, because “PDP has not been fair to me”.

The former Ekiti State Governor said this while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, stating that he worked for the victory of the APC and its candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Ekiti in the last general elections.

“I never worked for PDP during the last election. I cannot work for two people at the same time,” he said.

“The reality is that I worked for Asiwaju (Tinubu). He is a respectable person from the South-West. It is the time of the South,” he added.

