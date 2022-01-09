2023 elections: Get your voters card, elect competent leaders, Sanusi admonishes Nigerians

The former Emir of Kano, who is the President General Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijaniyya), Nigeria, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi ll, has advised eligible voters in Nigeria to register, get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote the best and competent candidates in all positions in the 2023 general elections.

Sanusi made the call on Saturday in Lokoja, at the last day of the three-day Annual Conference of the 4th Nigeria World Maulid Anniversary, in honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, with the theme: ”The Prophetic Solutions To The Questions of Humanity.”

The conference was organised by JAM’IYYATU ANSARIDDEEN (ATTIJANIYYA), under the leadership of His Spiritual Eminence, Sheikh Muhammad Mahi Ibrahim Niass, the Grand Khalifa Worldwide.

He urged the group to vote for the best person that is most competent in every position irrespective of political party or religious affiliations.

“If our youths get employed, the economy of the entire country will be improved.

“Most importantly, we are not a political party but we cannot fold our arms and ignore politics.

“Every member of Attijaniyya from 18 years old and above, male or female, go and get your voters card.

“Allah commands you that you should place trust in the hands of those people who are trustworthy.

”Now, we are at time where those who appoint leaders are the people, your vote is your power, you have a responsibility.

”I am not saying you must vote only for member of Attijaniyya, Muslim, or for any political party; you are to vote for every position, the best person that is most competent,” he said.

He added: “If you don’t take this responsibility you have betrayed Islam. We must preserve the unity of this country to ensure self reliant, education peace and unity.”

He commended Governor Yahaya Bello for hosting the conference, and for accepting their request for provision of land in the state to build an International Islamic Centre to honour Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Niass.

He emphasized that the movement was using the opportunity to pray for peace, unity and betterment of the country and for its leaders to do the right thing.

He stressed the need to continue to promote peace, pray and eschew extremism, saying no matter the difficult situation, Allah was able to see the country through.

“We must as Attijaniyya wake up because we have been slumber for too long. We must therefore not relent in our prayers for this country. We need to educate our children,” he said.

In his remarks, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, described the conference as a historic day for him and the people of Kogi State and Lokoja.

According to him, the state is hosting the world Maulid anniversary in honour of prophet Muhammad and the son of the Grand Khalifa Worldwide, Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Niass; Ibrahmi Lami, in attendance.

Bello noted that as a governor, he was bound to be fair, just and ensure equity for all irrespective of religious affiliations or ethnicity.

He said that he had learnt a lot from the gathering; great messages of unity, love, hard work, peace, tolerance and taking our destinies into our hands, which remained the message of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He appreciated the Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Lami for the gift of the Holy Quran presented to him, and his prayer for him to end well as the governor of Kogi State, as well fulfilling all his ambitions.

The highlight of the occasion was the Isamic recitations and presentation of Holy Quran to the governor by the son of the Grand Khalifa Worldwide, Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Niass; Muhammad Lami Niass from Senegal.

Dignitaries at the occasion were Ambassadors of Morroco, Palestine, Mauritiana, Cameroon and representative of Senegal, other diplomats, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries across the 36 States of the federation and FCT.

