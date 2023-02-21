Biola Azeez

Prevalence and impacts of Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV)among marginalized women and girls have been identified as obstacles to political participation before, during, and after elections in the country.

Participants at a one-day training programme on ”effective gender-sensitive reporting, strengthening understanding in the dynamics of SGBV and all forms of violence against women and vulnerable groups before, during and post elections” in Ilorin on Wednesday, have said.

The training, organized by a women civil society-led initiative, the Women’s Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN), for selected journalists in the state, was being carried out by a non-governmental organization, the Women Environment and Youth Development Initiative (WOYODEV) at the grassroots level in Kwara state.

Presenting her paper, “Effective gender sensitive reporting, strengthening understanding in the dynamics of SGBV and all forms of violence against women pre, during and post-election,” at the event, former NAWOJ deputy national president, Hajia Biliqis Oladimeji, said that SGBV is often under-reported due to stigma, fear of reprisals, and lack of access to justice.

“According to a survey conducted by the Nigerian government in 2014, 28% of women and 25% of men have experienced sexual violence at some point. A study by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2013 found that 30% of Nigerian women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence, and 9% have experienced sexual violence, in the past 12 months”, she said.

She also said that forms of barriers to political participation of the population could include fear of violence, limited access to information or resources, and cultural norms that limit women’s agency and mobility.

Hajia Oladimeji, who said that SGBV could increase during election periods due to the tensions and heightened emotions, added that instances could include sexual harassment, assault, and exploitation, particularly of vulnerable populations such as women, children, and people with disabilities.

“There have been instances where SGBV has been used as a political tool to intimidate and silence political opponents or influence certain populations’ voting patterns. This can include rape, sexual harassment, and other forms of violence”, she said.

She, therefore, called on stakeholders to prevent all forms of SGBV in the 2023 general elections to ensure that the elections are peaceful and women and youth play a substantive role in sustaining and building peace at the communities, state, and national levels.