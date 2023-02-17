Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure has disqualified the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akoko Southeast and Southwest Federal Constituency for the February 25, 2023, general election, Mr Adegboyega Adefarati.

The Court which nullified the primary conducted by the party, declaring that the party has no candidate for the 2023 House of Representatives election in the federal constituency.

The Court restrained Adefarati and the party from parading himself as the flagbearer of the party in the election.

An aspirant of the party, Segun Ategbole had dragged the party and Adefarati to court over the conduct of the party’s primaries held last year alleging infractions and urging the court to declare him winner of the primary.

In the judgment, delivered by Justice T.B Adegoke, held that the APC had no candidate for House of Representatives in the 2023 Election as no valid primary election was held by the party.

It also restrained the APC from conducting any primary election as the window has closed having been shorter than 180 days allowed by the Electoral Act 2022.

The court restrained the third defendant. Adefarati, from parading himself as the candidate of APC for the February 25th, 2023 Election.

“INEC is restrained from accepting the name of the 3rd Defendant, the Plaintiff or any name whatsoever from APC”

Meanwhile, the APC in the state on Friday, kicked against the judgement, directing its lawyer to file a stay of execution against the judgement.

The State Chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said the party would challenge the judgement at the appeal court, with a view to securing a favourable judgement.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State is taken aback by the Federal High Court judgement in Akure today, as it affects its candidate for the Akoko South West/ South East Federal Constituency, Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati,” he said.





The State chapter calls on members of the party, and residents of the federal constituency to stay calm, and allow peace to reign.

“The party will definitely get back the ticket, and ultimately win the federal constituency come February 25th,” the party chieftain assured.

