A Lagos High Court, Ikeja has ordered the remand of All Progressive Congress, APC Chieftain, Wahab Hammed in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for buying votes during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections

The anti-graft agency arraigned Hammed before Justice Ismail Ijelu on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and bribery.

The charge was translated for the defendant in Yoruba language as who could not speak in English language or pidgin.

He pleaded guilty to the two-count charges.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, informed the court that the defendant on February 25, 2023, conspired with one Segun Ijitola (who is still at large), to pay voters during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Daji said that the defendant committed the offence at Unit 28, Gbaja Girls Junior High School, in Surulere, and noted they bribed voters at Unit 28.

His offences contravened the provision of Sections 121 (1) and (5); 121 (1) and 1 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The prosecution counsel however prayed the court to accommodate the matter on December 7 to enable the commission fine tune the facts for review.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr Olabiyi Ademola, prayed the court to remand the defendant in the custody of EFCC since the matter would be called on December 7.

The trial Justice Ijelu therefore ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody and should be produced tomorrow, December 7 for review of facts and sentencing.