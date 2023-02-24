From: Adetola Bademosi, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday said no Corps member was posted to serve as adhoc staff for the general elections in identified troubled Local Governments Areas (LGAs) in Imo State.

It was reacting to viral claims that Corps Members were withdrawn from participating as adhoc officials in three LGAs in the State.

The scheme gave the clarification via a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Mr. Eddy Megwa, stating that contrary to claims, Corps Members were not withdrawn from participating in the elections, rather, they were never posted to such areas.

“We are against posting Corps Members to areas we consider not safe for them owing to insecurity.

“Before now, there were some Local Government Areas in Imo State considered as flash points and therefore, the Scheme cannot allow Corps Members to serve in such areas during the general elections,” it said.

It said prior to the 2023 general elections, the Scheme had reached out to all Stakeholders to provide an enabling environment for the Corps Members to effectively contribute their quota during the general elections, and as such, would not endanger the lives of any of its Corps Members.

“Consequently, Corps Members cannot be posted to such flash points to serve as INEC ad hoc staff. We have clearly made our position known to the REC in Imo State,” it added.

However, the NYSC stressed that the existing Memorandum of Understanding it had with INEC on a seamless conduct of elections in Nigeria was still on course.

It added that the Scheme was in total support of the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country adding that all the trained Corps Members in every State of the federation are set for the general elections.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard the misleading and baseless online information meant to undermine the integrity and image of the Scheme,” the statement partly read.