By: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has assured people of the State that, it has put in place adequate security measures and provided a level playing ground for all political parties for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming General Election scheduled to take place on Saturday 25/02/2023 across the 20 L.G.As, covering the 212 political wards, with a total of 4,074 polling units spread State.

Accordingly, in synergy with other sister security agencies, the Command has emplaced adequate security measures to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of the Elections aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates as well as assisting the security agencies on effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process in the State.

In line with Electoral Act 2022, the Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan has ordered the following measures to be put in place to ensure a peaceful election in the State including that it is only the statutory security agencies recognized by law that will be allowed to provide security for the election, therefore all quasi-outfits owned by the State Government such as; Vigilante Groups, Hunters, Danga Security, Ansaru Security, Neighborhood watch, and others are hereby barred from participating in the conduct of the General Election under the Electoral Act 2022 warning that anyone found floating the Electoral laws or going about with arms is liable to be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.

On restriction of movement on election Election Day, the Command declared that there will be total restrictions on unauthorized vehicular movement on election day on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation between midnight of Friday 24th February 2023 to 6:00 pm Saturday 25th February 2023, on the Election Day except those on essential services, such as INEC staffs, ambulance, firefighter recognized election observers, etc. who must carry their valid identification card for identification for free passage.

On VIPs Security aids and escorts, it clarified that , important personalities and politicians (VIPs) are barred from going to any polling unit with their security details or orderlies. They are also warned to desist from moving from one polling unit to another on Election Day, Unauthorized use of sirens, revolving light, covered plate numbers, and tinted glasses is still in force and violators will be sanctioned appropriately.

Similarly, the CP sternly warned all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centers during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned. He emphasizes that only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centers.

While empathizing with well-meaning citizens on the inconveniences the orders may cause, the CP urges all active electorates to be law-abiding and turn out to exercise their franchise without any fear and/or intimidation from any person. He however warns that the Command will deal decisively with any individual(s) or group(s) that might want to test our common resolve and might to ensure a peaceful election.

The CP, therefore, enjoins all citizens to shun vote buying, vote selling, hate speech, misinformation, disinformation, and other criminal act(s) as the Force and other security agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all violators of extant laws, most especially the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), are brought to book.

Finally, the Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan urged parents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders, and guardians to prevail on their wards and subjects not to allow themselves to be used as cannon-fodders in disturbance of public peace before, during, and after the election, as the Command unequivocally warns all criminal element in the state and their allies who may be nursing an agenda that is inimical to the safety and security of the state, to desist from such act as the Police and other sister security agencies in the state will not relent in mobilizing all resources at their disposal to confront and neutralize the violators in line with the extent laws.





The Command, therefore, urges members of the public to contact the Nigeria Police Force, the joint Election Monitoring group and Operations control Room domiciled at State Headquarters, Yandoka Road Bauchi via the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ available on Android and IOS, or via the Npf Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, 08151849417 or 09053872273 to report suspicious persons, activities or request security response as contained in a press statement by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer.