2023 Elections: Bauchi PDP constitutes 31 committees to marshal electioneering campaigns

Bauchi State chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, constituted and inaugurated 31 committees that would go down to the grassroots to solicit and canvass for support ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the Committees, Bauchi, State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that he is very confident with the caliber of people selected to serve in the various committees.

According to him, the committees are saddled with the responsibility of going to everyone, every polling unit across the 20 LGAs, talking to the people as well as solicit for their massive votes for the PDP to have a second term as well as the majority of the elected officials.

Bala Mohammed stated that “I am very confident and optimistic that our party will become victorious after the general elections in the State and the country at large”.

Also speaking, the state PDP chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam said that the party has sat with stakeholders at various levels to strategize and kick-start the preparation of electioneering campaigns in the state.

He expressed optimism that the party will come back to power in Bauchi, and equally sweep all other elective seats across the country.

He said that the 31 committees were expected to go to every knocks and cranny in all the wards and appealed for support from the people for the overall victory of the party.

Hamza Koshe further said that the party has scrutinized and painstakingly selected members of the committees who possess the merited qualities in their various constituencies, including winners and losers of the last primary elections across the state.

The chairman stated that as INEC is going on scientific voting in the general elections, the PDP as a party in Bauchi state will also adopt the scientific methods of campaigning in the state.

The PDP Deputy Director, of Campaign Operations, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki has earlier told Journalists that the party has inaugurated the Committee to commence consultations with electorates in each of the 31 state constituencies of the State Assembly for their support ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, the party has divided the consultations into 3 categories with the State Assembly, the House of Representatives, as well as the Senate – Governorship, and Presidency respectively.

Nuhu Zaki then disclosed that the committees were given 3 weeks to submit the reports of their assignments to the party for necessary actions, saying that he is sure that the PDP will win all its electives positions in the general elections.

