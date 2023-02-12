Ishola Michael – Bauchi

In continuation of his campaign tour of the 20 LGAs in the state, the campaign train of Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, was in Kirfi LGA on Saturday, 11th February 2023, where the train was well received by a massive crowd of supporters who gathered at the rally ground

The crowd of supporters assured the Governor and his team that all the votes of the people of Kirfi LGA belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from top to bottom and bottom to top in the general elections to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The PDP campaign train led by the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, solicited the votes of Kirfi LGA in the general elections stressing that the PDP deserved the votes of the people of the area.

He urged the people to ensure that they voted for all the party candidates, including the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to change the country’s narrative positively as the APC has failed Nigerians. Entering Kirfi, the Governor and his entourage visited the Palace of the District Head of Kirfi, Wanban Bauchi, Alh. Kawal Muhammad Kirfi to seek his royal blessing and those of the entire traditional institution in the area.

While addressing the people, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said that in line with the objectives of the PDP, anywhere they go for campaign, they must visit the traditional institutions in the area to seek royal support and blessings for the general elections ahead.

The Governor said that his administration has done a lot of projects in the area, in the areas of health, education, rural roads, and human development, lamenting, however, that some of the projects started are ongoing and must be completed.

He solicited the support of the people for a second term to enable him to complete the projects as well as embark on new ones that have direct benefits to the people.

He specifically mentioned the very vital Bara to Kirfi and the Kamfanin Kutare to Guyaɓa roads opening up several communities along the road.

On the incessant flood annually in the area, particularly, Cheledi and Kirfi, the Governor assured that the issues have been tackled through a joint effort between the State Government and the World Bank.

Bala Mohammed then urged the people of Bauchi State to ensure that they voted for PDP and all its candidates to pave the way for more support from the Federal Government.





While responding, Hakimin Kirfi, Wanban Bauchi, Alh. Lawal Muhammad Kirfi thanked the Governor on behalf of the people of the area for all the projects and programmes that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people.

While addressing the party supporters later during the campaign rally, the Governor thanked the people of the LGA for their support.

The Governor described the support of the people of Kirfi as massive, disclosing that the people are demonstrating the power of political knowledge, assuring that if reelected, his PDP led administration would ensure that the LGA got deserved attention.

In their separate remarks on behalf of the residents of Kirfi LGA, the Deputy National Women leader of PDP in the area, Hajiya Hajara Wanka, as well as the Deputy Caretaker Chairman of the LGC, Hon Tukur Adamu, assured that there would be backing for the PDP and all the candidates.

They assured that the people of the area would be adequately mobilized to cast their votes for the PDP, having realised that the PDP remains the best option in the country.

Others who also solicited the support of the people included the State Chairman of the PDP, Alh. Hamza Koshe Akuyam, Director-General of the campaign council, Hon. Faruk Mustapha, former Deputy Governor, Arch. Abdu Sule Katagum, as well as Sen Adamu Gumba.