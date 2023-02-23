Michael Ovat

48 hours before the commencement of the general election in Nigeria, the Director of Administration, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Arch. Mike Ikemefuna Nwafor, has declared that a total of no less than 90 per cent votes are sure for Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25th, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, in the South East geopolitical zone.

He also said Anambra State alone will deliver nothing below 1.8 million votes to Obi and Labour Party at large.

Nwafor, made the declaration on Thursday, during a solidarity march organized in the Ifitedunu community in the Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Obi, and his running mate Senator Datti Ahmed.

He said there are strong reasons why Peter Obi shuns the politics of money in the contest.

He contended that when you give money to someone that wants to engage you, there is every tendency that you will lose track of the work you come to do, and probably go stealing to recover what you spent while looking for the job.

He said, “We don’t share money because we believe that the concept of sharing money to win an elective position is stupid. When you give money to someone that wants to engage you, there is every tendency that you will lose track of the work you come to do, and probably go stealing to recover what you spend while looking for the job.

“What LP is bringing to the table is a new approach to politics in Nigeria. One of the legacies of the LP presidential candidate is that he has redefined politics in Nigeria – this is one of his legacies.

“Before now, Nigeria has made politics synonymous with money. This is why when a politician goes into office, his main mission is how to accumulate wealth. In the past, they will tell you that even a goat with pool of money can win the presidency in Nigeria. But today, Peter Obi has made everybody understand that what can make someone win an election is competence, credibility, integrity and good records.”

Nwafor maintained further that Peter Obi and LP would covet at least, 95% of total votes cast in the Southeast and that Anambra would deliver nothing below 1.8 million votes to Peter Obi and Labour Party.

Speaking also at the event, the Head of General Duties, Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, Dr Francis Asokwu Sea, called on INEC to be a fair umpire, and ensure that it delivers to Nigerians a very credible presidential election. He warned that anything short of the free and fair election on February 25, would bring a bad name to the commission, and likely set Nigeria into turmoil.

Earlier, during a courtesy call on the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Peter Ilouno, the monarch described Peter Obi as the last hope for Nigeria and called on Nigerians to leverage the present opportunity to set the country on the right path.





