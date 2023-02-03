Anambra State Director General of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Committee, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, has said no fewer than ten political parties in the State have collapsed their structures in support of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election.

Okonkwo disclosed this to Journalists shortly after the presidential management committee meeting held at the campaign headquarters in Awka, on Friday.

He said the ten opposition political parties collapsed their structures in support of Atiku/Okowa ticket because, they knew that PDP will win the state and the South East as always and that Anambra is so far leading other states in the region; Abia, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi in the quest to rescue and recover Nigeria.

He said the meeting was to ensure final preparations for the polls.

According to the DG, “Anambra is confident of victory. We are a liberal people who understand the dynamics of our politics and nascent democracy.

“Aside from the thousands of opposition party members who have defected to the PDP in Anambra since we began spreading the gospel of rescue and recovery, another ten (10) political parties have adopted Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyichukwu Okowa as their presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“We are confident in the recovery agenda, the promise of true federalism, the stability of the nation’s economy and security, and other important policies that Atiku Abubakar has presented to Nigerians, particularly in the South-East.

“Hence, we are committed to their success in the forthcoming presidential elections, as the PDP party will continue to win as always in Anambra,” Professor Okonkwo said.

The committee was equally assured that the present hardships that Nigerians are facing will become history in the first week of Atiku Abubakar being president, as he will ensure people-oriented policies and governance.

Okonkwo assured that the Atiku-Okowa ticket in Anambra State has continued to enjoy the support of the entire population of the state and was confident that such support would translate to votes and a victory for the PDP in the end.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





PDP, APC Fight Over Buhari’s Visit To Kano

THE leading political parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), traded blames, on Monday over the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano…

Presidential Candidates Will Tell Workers Their Plans For Fuel Subsidy —NLC President

After 35 years in various leadership positions in trade union service, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, will finish his eight-year tenure on February 8, 2023, as the Congress elects a new president that will pilot its affairs. As part of his preparation to hand over NLC leadership to the next president…

Ojuelegba Tragedy: Sanwo-Olu Orders Speed Trial Of Truck Owner, Driver

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the police to speed up their investigation of the container accident, which occurred on Sunday at Ojuelegba area of the state, killing nine people, saying that the driver of the truck and the owner, who were currently in police custody, must be prosecuted…

Real Madrid, Barcelona set to light up Copa del Rey in semifinal clash

Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The rivals were paired together in Monday’s draw, which also set up a semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna…

FLAT OUT: Tinubu And The Ways Of The Wasp

There are two insects in Yoruba cosmology that are similar. But they are very distinct. One is oyin (bee). The other is agbon (wasp). Both equally sting in their unique ways. Oyin, for instance, is less aggressive and stings only when it is threatened…

EDITORIAL: Police Invasion Of UNIZIK Private Hostel

LAST week, there was apprehension and outrage among the students’ community of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, as policemen attached to the Special Anti-Cult Unit of the Anambra State Police Command reportedly broke into Prince Godwin Lodge…