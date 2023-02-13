Bola Badmus- Lagos

Lagos State residents youths have been urged to remain calm and peaceful in the face of the current challenges confronting the nation and avoid unhealthy protests which could disrupt the peace of the state.

Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Biliamin Sulamon-Oba, appealed on Monday on behalf of 10 million youths in the state at a press conference which was in Ikeja.

Comrade Sulamon-Oba, who addressed the press conference in the company of the Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of NYCN, Comrade Agbaje Abdulhakeem; the State Public Relations Office, Comrade Abiodun Ajayi and other local branches coordinators and leaders of youth organisations, condemned the lingering fuel and Naira crises across the country and Lagos State in particular.

They also urged all political party leaders to caution their members against violence before, during, and after the forthcoming elections to sustain peace and unity in the country.

“The Lagos State leadership of the NYCN observed closely the series of protests in Ogun and Oyo states, which led to the loss of lives and property. Hence, the Chapter decided to tow this path of Dialogue by airing our opinions in the media, especially due to the complexity of Lagos State.

“The NYCN, Lagos Chapter, frowns against any protest capable of being hijacked by hoodlums and perpetrators of evils to avoid the repeat of the horrible experience of the EndSARs protest,” Comrade Sulamon-Oba said.

Sulamon-Oba, while decrying the continued scarcity of both the new and old Naira notes, appealed to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to disburse more Naira notes into circulation to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians, especially Lagosians.

“The people should not be put in a state of discomfort, and hardship like the masses are currently facing. Hence, government policies should be people-oriented and not only beneficial to the political class but to the detriment of the masses.

“The Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, ensures adequate cash disbursement to all commercial banks and severely penalise any bank that fails to function appropriately. Understandably, the CBN already circulated some guidelines that must be followed diligently with more practical approaches.





“Also, the government must mandate the financial institutions to improve their technological infrastructures for ease of banking, as it is a key factor that will not only ease the burden of Nigerians but will also strengthen the cashless policy of the Federal Government,” he counselled.

“The leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) must wake up to its responsibilities and ensure sanctions are met on defaulting marketers,” he said.

Speaking further on the forthcoming general elections, Comrade Sulamon-Oba called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

He also implored the youths to be ambassadors of positive change by shunning violence in the general elections.

He added that they must avoid being used as thugs by some moneybag politicians but strive to ensure that their votes count by protecting them during the election.

“The teeming youth populace is implored to be civil by shunning all forms of violence during and after the election. The youth should not be negative tools in the hands of troublemakers. They should conduct themselves in a non-violent manner and vote peacefully.

“Let us be willing to objectively criticise those in government by engaging them in robust discussions that will drive positive and practical changes and not destructive discussions that can lead the country to anarchy,” Sulamon-Oba said.

The Lagos NYCN also demanded an urgent need to make all necessary security apparatus available for the successful conduct of elections across the country.