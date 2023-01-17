2023 election will be fight to finish in Rivers, Wike declares

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the 2023 general election in the State will be a fight to finish describing it as a crucial moment that the electorate will use to decide against those who hate the State.

The governor restated his boast that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State would win all available positions at the end of the day.

He made the declaration at the Local Government Campaign Flag-off rally of the Rivers State PDP that was held at Felix Obuah Pavilion, Omoku Town in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government area (ONELGA) on Monday.

He stated that at previous times when PDP went into election it won the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State of Assembly seats, and in the forthcoming election the situation will not be different.

Wike explained that when Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West Local Government Areas of the State experienced flooding last year, the state was abandoned to its fate.

“That is how you know those who hate Rivers State, that is how you know those who love us. If you hate Rivers State, we will not give you our vote. We will only give our vote to those who love Rivers state,” he stated.

He advised the people; “You have to listen to your leaders through the DG (director general) of the campaign. They will come back to you, sit you down and tell you where we are heading to.

ALSO READ: Nigerians worse-off today than in 2015 — Atiku

“It is a fight to finish. Do not be afraid. We are going to win at the end of the day. You know that we have always won. We will continue to win.

“We have never failed in anything we have told you. Success has always been with us. God has been with us. This time is not going to be different. God will continue to lead us.”





Wike explained that on arrival in Omoku Town for the rally, they visited the Oba who gave them his blessings.

“Oba has done the traditional thing by blessing us and telling us, go to the field, my people are there, they will be with you, they will stay with you and we have seen it today.”

He urged the people not to listen to candidates and leaders of other political parties who may come to them to solicit their votes.

He pointed out that such persons failed them when they had the opportunity to fulfil promises they made and to deliver development projects to them.

Wike said; “Do you allow those who were previously given the opportunity. They failed you. Is there anything they can tell you again? ”

He implored the people to repeat the level of support that they gave to the PDP in 2015 and 2019 in order to consolidate what his administration has already accomplished.

The governor stressed that he made promises to the people of the local government and has delivered development projects in the area in fulfilment of those promises.

Wike mentioned that even though the immediate past administration awarded the internal roads in Omoku for reconstruction and abandoned them, on the assumption of office, he ensured the job was done.

He mentioned that his administration would commission the Kregeni to Omoku Road, and the Omoku-Egbema dualisation road by the end of February adding that phase two of Ahoada-Omoku Road has already been awarded and will have street light.

In his speech, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the PDP governorship candidate, recounted the successes of the Wike’s administration, which the consolidation team will reenact.

He said there will be further development, particularly in local government where the phase two of the Ahoada -Omoku Road would be completed to ease mobility in the area.

Sir Fubara urged them to ensure they deliver overwhelming votes for the PDP, and be sure that they will enjoy the gains of being the gas hub of the state, experience sustained peace, economic empowerment, and enhance business opportunities.

“What we stand for is good governance. Good governance is providing services. Good governance is making life easy, and that is what my principal has done for you and that is where I stand with you.

“Let me also add, after our road for accessibility, Omoku will be a gas hub. You know what it means for your city to be a gas hub. Businesses will come, investment come, employment problem will be over.”

On his part, the Director General of the PDP campaign council, Felix Obuah said the people of ONELGA already, are PDP converts, who have vowed to use their PVC to deliver all candidates of the party on election day.

The Rivers State Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor gave flags to the various PDP candidates contesting for various positions in the Rivers West Senatorial District.