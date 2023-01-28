2023 Election: We’re in collaboration with Nigeria for free, fair election —US ambassador

The United States ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, has assured United States of America to collaborate with Nigeria in ensuring a free and fair election in 2023 general election.

“The United States stands firm with Nigerian voters’ demand and desire for complete transparency and electoral integrity.”

She stated having confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair, and credible elections on February 25 and March 11,

2023.

She said, “The United States has full confidence in INEC and its ability to organize and conduct credible and transparent elections. We saw INEC’s capabilities on display during successfully concluded off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun. We look forward to seeing that success extended nationwide during the February and March general elections.”

Ms leonard stressed that individuals who undercut or undermine the democratic process, including through violence, might be found ineligible for visas to the U.S., pointing out that the American government took steps in the past to restrict, deny or cancel visas.

She said, “Elections are the foundation of democracy and the basis for the legitimate transfer of power. We favour no candidate; we favour open, transparent and peaceful process.”

Furthermore, The U.S. ambassador said the media also had a vital role in ensuring that Nigerian voters had accurate news and facts before, during, and after (the) election, adding that “we look to all Nigerians to speak out against the use of violence or inflammatory rhetoric.”