Grace Egbo- Abakaliki

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has called on the people of the state to desist from fake news, violence and other social vices.

According to Umahi, no political party or individual can take over power in the state through fake news, violence and petition writing but through voting.

He then urged the security agencies to deal decisively with anyone who attempts to cause violence, disrupt Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in the State.

Umahi gave the directive in a statewide broadcast at the new governor’s office, centenary city Abakaliki.

He also urged the people of the state to disregard the threat of the non-state actors and come out in their numbers to cast their votes during the election adding that anyone outside the conventional security agencies seen bearing arms must be demobilized by the security agencies.

Umahi expressed his regret over the destruction of his billboards and posters in his community by some hoodlums noting that he has directed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and ensure that they are prosecuted.

“I have appealed to everyone to be law-abiding, I have directed the security agencies to deal decisively with anyone irrespective of the political party that will dish out fake news to cause violence. Anyone will be seen with guns must be demobilized by the security agencies.

“I have urged the people to go about their normal businesses. I have instructed the security agencies to ensure that they operate in all the localities of the state to fish out the bandits that said that there won’t be elections in the state and South East. I have also instructed them to ensure that the election is peaceful and to ensure that the votes of the people count.

“Anyone seen destroying posters and billboards of other political parties must be arrested and prosecuted. I want the security agencies to be fair to all. No one is going to take power in Ebonyi State by fake news, by violence and by dishing out all forms of petitions to deceive the security agencies.”





He further urged the newly formed security outfits in the state to ensure that they counter the bandits and other criminals causing mayhem and creating panic and tension in the state.

According to him, his administration has bequeathed to the people of the state fairness, equity and justice in the choice of power rotation to Ebonyi North Senatorial zone and appealed to the people to ensure that equity and fairness are actualized in the forthcoming general election.

He described it as unfair and unreasonable for someone from Ebonyi South Senatorial zone to be vying for the governorship position of the state in 2023 adding that such would alter the zoning formula of the state and create a crisis in the political system of the state.

He urged the people to vote wisely during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state stressing that the votes of the people in the election would ensure the sustainability and continuity of all the laudable projects executed by his administration.

