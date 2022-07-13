2023 elections: Top Nigerian celebrities contesting positions 

Gone are the days when Nigerian politics was only for full-time politicians, ex-military generals and businessmen. Today, a number of Nigerian celebrities have ventured into politics. As we approach the 2023 general election, here are some notable Nigerian celebrities who will be contesting for elective positions in the forthcoming elections.

1. Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele popularly known as “Jenifa” is a Nollywood actress and producer with over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Funke Akindele was recently announced as the running mate to the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as ‘Jandor’, in the 2023 Lagos governorship election.

Nigerians have since taken to social media to share their different views about the aspiration of the “Omo Ghetto” producer. While some internet users faulted the selection of the actress over her recent marital crisis, others are of the opinion that Funke Akindele has a good track record that will help in making Lagos a better place for Lagosians.

2. Banky W

Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W is a Nigerian singer, rapper, actor, and politician. Banky W firstly dived into Nigerian politics when he contested in the 2019 election to represent the people of Eti-Osa in Lagos in the lower chamber of the national assembly under the umbrella of the Modern Democratic Party.

Banky W, unfortunately, lost the election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Obanikoro.

Not relenting in his ambition, Banky W dumped the Modern Democratic Party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party, where he contested and won the Eti-Osa federal constituency primary ticket of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The singer will once again battle it out with the incumbent lawmaker and member of the APC, Babajide Obanikoro and others in the forthcoming election.

3. Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Charity Dikeh is a Nigerian actress, singer, and humanitarian. Tonto Dikeh is an indigene of Obio-Akpor, a local government area in Rivers State.

The gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election in Rivers State, Mr Tonte Ibraye surprisingly selected Tonto Dikeh as his running mate. The move also generated mixed reactions. While some described it as the right move, others believe that the actress is too controversial to lead the people of Rivers State.

Tonto Dikeh and her principal, Tonte Ibraye, will battle the top Rivers State seat with Siminialayi Fubara and Tonye Cole, who are aspirants of the PDP and APC respectively.





4. Desmond Elliott

Desmond Elliott is an award-winning Nigerian actor, director, and politician. Desmond Elliott was first elected under the platform of the All Progressive Congress as a member representing Surulere Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly in April 2015.

After four years in office, Desmond Elliott was reelected into the office for the second term as a lawmaker in 2019.

Desmond Elliott came under heavy criticism during the End SARS protest in 2020 for allegedly supporting a social media bill.

The celebrity lawmaker will once again be contesting to retain his seat for the third term as a member representing the Surulere 1 constituency in Lagos in the 2023 general election.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE