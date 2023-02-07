Hakeem Gbadamosi

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Monday appealed to the people of the South-West not to allow the struggle for southern presidency to be in vain urging them to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akeredolu who maintained that it is the turn of the south to produce the next president of the country after the eight years of Northerners in the saddle assured that the country will flourish under Tinubu if elected as the president of the country.

Akeredolu stated this during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Campaign rally in Ondo North Senatorial District held at Methodist Primary School, Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of the state, said he was at the forefront of the southern presidency campaign if elected.

He also urged the people to drum support for the House of Representatives candidates of the party, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo; Hon. Timehin Adelegbe; and Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati, said their representatives will bring quality representation to the people of their Federal Constituencies.

Akeredolu also campaigned for the candidates of the House of Assembly in the Senatorial district which include, Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, Owo Constituency 1; Morenike Atinuke Witherspoon, Owo Constituency 2; Olatunji Oshati Maxima, Ose Constituency; Gbogi Emmanuel, Akoko South West Constituency 1; Akeju Bukunmi, Akoko South West Constituency 2; Alaye Adesina, Akoko South East Constituency, Oluwatoyin Victor Japhet Akoko North East Constituency; Hon Bolaji Fatai Atere, Akoko North West Constituency 1 and Taofik Oladele Mohammed, Akoko North West Constituency 2.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye charged the people to vote for the APC. He stressed the need for party members to prioritise party loyalty for progress and development.

Chairman of the party in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said Owo indigenes are known for their roles in standing for justice and equality in the country’s democracy.

He said:” This is Owo. Akeredolu championed the struggle for Southern Presidency. Baba Ajasin championed the June 12 struggle. Another Owo man has championed Tinubu’s presidency. Let us go to our unit, ward and local government. It is time for Yoruba to be President.

“This election is for the Progressive. Our country will move forward under Tinubu. Vote Tinubu and all the Senate, Reps, and House of Assembly candidates under the APC. Don’t sell your votes.

“Akeredolu’s performance will earn APC victory in Ondo state. This vote should be across the board, top to bottom. The ideology of our party is Welfarism.”

Adetimehin later received over 500 PDP members in Akoko led by Bada Sunday and Sola Dauda into the APC.





At the rally, a student movement group, under the aegis of Coalition of Youth Group in Ondo North Senatorial District presented two Awards to the Governor for his courage and investment in youths.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE