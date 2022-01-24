2023 Election: Southeast should consider Atiku, wait till 2027 ― Dokpesi

The chairman, Daar Communication, owners of AIT and Ray Power FM, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has appealed to South east to allow Atiku to complete the four years of late Umaru Yar’adua to pacify PDP members in the party.

Dokpesi stated this Monday during the visit of the technical committee of Abubakar Atiku Presidential Campaign to PDP Secretariat at Umuahia, adding that the party went into the 2015 general election with a divided House.

Dokpesi assured Ndigbo that come 2027 power will return to southeast and appealed to the consciences of the zone to allow Atiku complete Ya’adua four years after wards southeast can then produce the president.

“I will fully support southeast after the four years of Atiku and I am ready to go naked and die if I do not support southeast in 2027,” Dokpesi stating that his best friends are from southeast and had severally in the past created a platform for free, through his radio and Television in which the southeast aired their views and opinions.

According to him, a time must come when a man must be realistic on what he wants at a particular time disclosing that he led the Atiku delegation to urged the people of the zone to support Atiku presidency, and to collectively send APC packing.

Dokpesi stated that he has not seen any crime committed by IPOB reiterated that the challenges of the southeast is injustice, lack of fairness and marginalization and that gave rise to IPOB, stating “I believe IPOB is not doing anything wrong but due to Buhari’s neglect of southeast the people are agitating.

“I have my greatest respect for southeast and believe that there are many people from the zone that are qualified. Can anybody tell me if Buhari have certificate, the man is a complete failure.

“We are suffering and the country is in the verge of collapse, we have never been this divided, and that is why this year Nigeria is the most borrowed country, and that by the end of this year, we will be owning 50 trillion naira. Who are those to pay it? It is our children, and the level of insecurity have never been this bad.

“Nigeria is bleeding and at the bridge of collapse. We own this country, we have to come together to salvage this country. We must all unite, whether you are old or younger, and I will not sleep well in my grave if we do not change the destiny of this country”.

He said that Atiku is the best candidate who have the interest of Nigeria at heart, and who will provide jobs and transform Nigeria, reiterating that Atiku is married to an Igbo woman.

Speaking, the chairman of PDP in Abia State, Rt Hon. Asiforo Okere said Abia in 2015, and 2019 elections fully supported and voted for Atiku adding that it is the reason why South east is suffering today.

“They gave us 5% for not voting them, we are greatly punished. Your principal Atiku is a great man and he is somebody our party can not joke with and I am sure at the end the party will decide”.