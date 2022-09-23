2023 Election: Restructuring sacrosanct for socio-economic, political stability ― CAC President

The President of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Nigeria, Pastor Samuel Oladele, has reiterated that restructuring the country remains the solution to various problems facing the country.

The pastor gave this charge during his address at the 2022 Pastors Conference of the CAC, held at the camp of the church in Ikeji Arakeji, Osun state, with the theme, “Grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord” said all the country needs to become stabilised is to restructure all sectoral institutions of the country.

While speaking on the state of Nigeria, Oladele expressed concern over the political and economic situation of the country, calling on Nigerians not to despair but to be more prayerful for better days to come and also to walk in the way of righteousness.

He urged the leaders to create room for the restructuring of the country to save it from collapse amidst the worsening insecurity in the land, saying the call for restructuring is the only way out of Nigeria’s development quagmire.

He maintained that what the country needs to become stabilised is to restructure all sectoral institutions of the country, stressing that there was a need for a review of the nation’s 1999 constitution.

He said, ” It is an undeniable fact that we are in dire strait as a nation. The continued decline of socio-economic infrastructures as well as the nonchalance of those who are entrusted to provide the desired solution to these problems, calls for concern.

“However, we are not without hope because we have a God who rules in the affairs of men. Let us continue to call upon Him while we play our roles as responsible citizens of Nigeria. Righteousness remains the panacea to the reproach of our nation, Nigeria. Let us not only preach it but practice righteousness.”

Speaking on the forthcoming general election, the clergy called on Christians in the country to vote for a presidential candidate that will protect their interest in the forthcoming 2023 general election

He frowned over the same religion presidential ticket and said the same religion ticket was improper for a country like Nigeria with multi-ethnic and multi-religion nations.

He noted that the issue of the Muslim/Muslim ticket as chosen by All Progressives Congress(APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu became an issue because of a lot of suspicious moves that had taken place after the 1993 general elections.

He recalled that Tinubu revealed in Abeokuta, Ogun State, that he turned down the offer to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2015 because both of them are Muslims.

He, however, queried why the APC presidential candidate reneged on the principle and went ahead to pick a Muslim, Kashim Shetima as his running mate.

He charged, “Throughout the course of human history, God has always sought men and women to stand for Him in the place of leadership – like Joseph in Egypt, David before Goliath the Philistine, Esther in Shushan and Daniel in Babylon.

“The forthcoming general election is one that we must be interested in, as we cannot afford to remain complacent while that affect our faith are being made.





“We shall be guided by the criteria provided by the Christian Association of Nigeria for the election of our next set of political leaders in Nigeria.

” I urge you to vote for candidates who will protect the cause and interest of Christianity in Nigeria. I make bold to declare loud and clear that the interest of the kingdom of God and of His Christ is more important than all other interests.

“Hence, the interest of God’s kingdom must guide our consideration of who to vote for in the forthcoming general election in Nigeria.”

