2023 election: Reps kick over voters apathy against electronic voter registration

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to urgently conduct new physical voter registration across the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Yalleman, who expressed concern over voters’ apathy and challenges trailing exercise being conducted electronically.

He said that the Mallam Madori/Kaugama Federal Constituency of Jigawa and many other Federal constituencies had been placed at a disadvantaged position due to the non-availability of registration centres and officials.

“The House notes that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established to, among other things, organize elections in Nigeria as well as put all necessary processes in place for the successful conduct of elections in Nigeria.

“The House also notes that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in carrying out one of its constitutional duties, has put in place the machinery for the virtual Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), which has been ongoing.

“The House is concerned that Mallam Madori/Kaugama Federal Constituency and many other Federal Constituencies have been placed at disadvantage position due to non-availability of Registration centres and officials, inadequate power supply, insufficient operational tools and equipment as well as inadequate enlightenment program, the effect of which are low figure recorded within the constituencies.

“The House is worried that if the voter’s registration exercise is concluded without addressing the above-mentioned challenges, thousands of potential voters in Nigeria will be disenfranchised during the forthcoming elections.

“The House is concerned that given current realities in the Constituency, INEC may need to engage in both physical and virtual processes by introducing physical enumerators to make up for the lapses in the online registration exercise,” he noted.

Speaking in support of the motion, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi who said that lawmakers who represent the rural constituencies would understand the importance and value of the motion said: “In my constituency, not up to 10 per cent have access to network, social media and telephone and these are what INEC is using to register voters.”

He, therefore, called for the deployment of physical enumerators to fill the gap put in place by the lack of availability of adequate technology for voter’s registration.

In the bid to bridge the gaps, he underscored the need for INEC to embrace the physical enumeration used in the past, as many eligible voters would be disenfranchised.

Hon. Gagdi urged the commission INEC to employ Ad-hoc Staff to conduct the exercise, adding that so many Nigerians have reached the age of 18 years and they have the right to vote.

He also urged the electoral body to put in place a physical enumerator, so that the issue of continuous low voter registration would be addressed.

In his remarks, the Majority Whip, Hon. Mohammed Monguno who commended the sponsor of the motion stressed that there were places where telecommunication facilities had been completely destroyed by Boko Haram.

“Particularly in the North-Eastern part of the country and Borno State where I come from, this motion is harp and timely.

On her part, Hon. Miriam Onuoha called on INEC to embark on more robust advocacy in new polling units to ensure the voter’s registration process is seamless and easy to implement.

Also speaking, Hon. Ben Igbakpa called on INEC to decentralize the voter’s registration process and make it easier for voters to register with a view to discourage voters’ apathy.

While venting his view, Hon. Ihama Omoregie proposed an amendment to ensure INEC cites voting points in safer locations for more secure voters exercise.

In the same vein, Hon. Mela Dan-Zaria called for more voter education during the deployment and to ensure voters’ rights are preserved.

In her view, Hon. Beni Lar who stressed the importance of the right to vote and be voted for decried the way the good notion of the online voting system has gone wrong due to poor telecommunication system.

In the bid to capture eligible voters, she stressed the need for INEC to extend the time limit for voter registration, just as she warned against plans to close down voting points with low turnouts.

In the bid to ensure compliance, she stressed the need for the Commission to report to the relevant Committees on a monthly basis on the line of progress for the registration processes.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Electoral Matters to ensure compliance.

