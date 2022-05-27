2023 election: Reps Deputy Speaker emerges APC candidate for Wase federal constituency

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

Declaring the results of the primary election conducted on Friday, Chairman of the party’s electoral committee, Adie Ferdinand said the Deputy Speaker scored 59 votes to emerge as an APC candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the chairman of the electoral committee, 60 delegates were registered for the primaries, out of which 59 cast their ballots and one abstained.

“The Deputy Speaker has scored 59 votes to emerge as a candidate for the APC in Wase Federal Constituency while the other candidates didn’t get any votes

In his acceptance speech, the Deputy Speaker thanked the delegates and leadership of APC for re-electing him their flagbearer.

He stressed the need for unity among party stakeholders in the state, saying what the party needs at this time are the cooperation and support from every citizen of the state to accelerate growth and development.





The Deputy Speaker also thanked members of his team for supporting and working hard to produce good results and assured that the confidence reposed in him would spur him to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

He assured the people of Wase Federal Constituency that the milestone attained through his representation, which led to his overwhelming affirmation as the APC candidate, will give him the inspiration and courage to face the challenges that lie ahead.

