2023 election: Pray and act, Kumuyi charges Nigerians

Founder and General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has charged Nigerians not only to pray but also act accordingly in the election of leaders for the country in 2023.

This is as he said the situation in the country does not call for despair or that the country lacks able and capable people who can turn things around, but that Nigerians need to identify such people and work with them.

Kumuyi made this known at the pre-crusade press conference held at the VIP lounge of the Ibadan Airport, Alakia, shortly after he arrived in the state capital, on Wednesday.

Using the analogy of a farmer with fertile land, but who fails to put it to good use through cultivation, Pastor Kumuyi said Nigerians must go beyond merely praying but also taking actions by allowing God to influence them in electing the right leadership for the country.

He urged the people not to give up on the country, saying the situation in the country is not beyond redemption.

Kumuyi said, “I think we have prayed that God will give us our best and give us leaders that will turn around our nation for the better.

“But then, like a farmer has good land, he has good seeds, and he spent all his time praying that God will give him a bountiful harvest, but he doesn’t cultivate, he doesn’t plant, he doesn’t weed or do anything.

“The nation will go hungry and he will remain poor but when we pray, we also act. God has told us that faith without corresponding action is death.

“So, we pray for good leadership, for the best of leadership, then we use our minds, we get our facts and we vote for the people that God leads us to vote for that will turn the situation of the country around.

“We pray, we also act. We need not magnify our problems and we minimise our hope. For anybody to say that even if God were to come to Nigeria and that the situation might not change, that person doesn’t think there would be any change, I think that is going too far.

“It is making ourselves oppressed and making a mountain out of a molehill. We should still have hope in God and we should still know that Nigerians are not in total despair.

“The same Nigerians are doing well in other parts of the world. It is not like we do not have people who have the foresight, the intelligence, the education, experience and other things that can turn things around, ours should be to hopefully and positively look for such people and they can join hands together, we can join hands together and build our nation. I believe that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Speaking on his crusade in Ibadan, the Cleric said the six-day global open-air crusade holding at C.A.C Grammar School, Apesin-Oniyere, Ibadan with the theme “Total Freedom Through Faith in Christ” will feature salvation, healing, deliverance and miracles.

“We are here in Ibadan for a city-wide crusade and to be a blessing for the entire state, the Southwest and Nigeria as a whole. From this crusade, which is titled “Total Freedom through Faith in Christ”, I believe, are looking forward with great expectations to God turning lives around, changing lives for the better and solving problems, granting people healing, deliverance and miracles of every kind.

“We have been to other parts of the country and we transmitted from each location which refers to alpha location, a place where the crusade is holding and we transmit to the whole world and great has been the response and also the blessings of the Lord upon the people who have connected and we believe that this been the first crusade in this 2022, we believe that it is going to be like a Pacesetter crusade and great things are going to happen.

“God loves the people of Oyo state and in Ibadan in particular and the Lord will manifest his love in great ways more than our expectations in Jesus name,” Kumuyi said.

