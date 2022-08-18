2023 Election: Peter Obi accuses opposition parties of using his name, party, supporters to spread fake news

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi has accused the opposition parties of intentionally using his name, the Labour Party name and that of his supporters to troll and spread fake news on social media platforms.

The former Anambra State governor disclosed this today via his verified Twitter account.

According to him, the opposition parties have now resorted to a negative strategy of spreading fake news and misinformation while blaming it on him and his supporters.

Mr Obi, however, reiterated his determination towards ensuring a clean and issue-based campaign devoid of vulgar abuse, indecorous words and misinformation.

“As we approach the official kick-off of the 2023 election campaign, it has become evident that the opposition have adopted a negative strategy of trolling and insinuating fake news and misinformation in the social media space and blaming the Labour Party, its presidential candidate and their supporters of same. We remain resolute in our commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign.

“We will also rebuff all such ploys of deceit and calumny meant to create disaffection among Nigeria’s voting population, who desire credible leadership change.”

