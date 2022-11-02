2023 election, payback time for Tinubu, Shettima tells Alaba-Rago Hausa community

Latest News
By Bola Badmus - Lagos
2023 election, payback time for Tinubu, Shettima tells Alaba-Rago Hausa community, APC to inaugurate women presidential campaign team on Monday, Nnamdi mistaken for Ken Nnamdi, Northern APC speakers, YOTH ENDORES,
Tinubu and Shettima

Vice Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, visited the Hausa community in Alaba-Rago, Lagos State and urged them to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying 2023 election is time for the North to pay the APC standard bearer back for his past support for the region.

Shettima was accompanied by Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje; Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and all Arewa leaders in Lagos.

According to Shettima, whose visit to the community witnessed a huge turnout, Tinubu made Muhammadu Buhari president in 2015 by giving him bloc votes from the South-West, saying that the former Lagos State governor repeated the same feat in 2019.

He said before then, Tinubu had in 2007 provided the platform for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to contest the presidential election when Atiku, then Vice President of Nigeria was chased out of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recalling also that it was the same thing he did for Nuhu Ribadu in 2011 presidential poll.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

“We are people of honour, we should honour our pledge and promise. This is payback time for the North to support Tinubu,” Shettima said.

Ganduje said as far as the North was concerned, the issue of throwing support for Tinubu “is concluded,” describing the APC standard bearer as “a real nationalist,” who he said appointed non-Yoruba indigenes into government when he was governor of Lagos State.

“Kano State wants votes from you for Tinubu. You have to promise us you will surpass Kano in your votes for Tinubu,” the governor said.


Sanwo-Olu, in his own remark, urged the Hausa community in the state not to be deceived and further urged them to vote for APC both in the presidential and governorship elections, come 2023.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Edo Govt to recover N1.5bn from land-grabbers, restitute victims

Latest News

Oyebanji retains two of Fayemi’s commissioners

Latest News

Gunmen kidnap retired Police officer in Plateau

Latest News

Hague Institute, Kaduna govt partner to improve quality of justice

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More