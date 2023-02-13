By-Clement Idoko-Abuja

THE Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has expressed the readiness of the Corps to protect members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), INEC officials, and election materials to be deployed for the 2023 general election.

He gave this assurance when he received the Director General (DG) of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Yushau Dogara Ahmed and some key management staff of the Scheme on a courtesy call to the Headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.

Dogara Ahmed, while explaining the purpose of his visit, said he was at the Corps National Headquarters to appreciate the NSCDC for its service to the scheme, especially on the adequate deployment of personnel to NYSC Camps.

He disclosed that he intended to strengthen and deepen the relationship between NYSC and NSCDC ahead of the forthcoming elections because the Corps is a critical partner.

He requested the Corps to intensify surveillance that would ensure maximum protection and guarantee the security of Corps members, NYSC camps and places of primary assignments like they do for other critical national assets and infrastructures of government.





In his response, a statement on Sunday by the NSCDC spokesperson, Mr Olusola Odumosu, noted that Dr Audi expressed delight and optimism about the outcome of the scientific synergy existing between the security agencies at the forefront of the 2023 election security management.

He hinted that strategies had been put in place in the interest of national security to address perceived security challenges before, during and after the elections and assured that Corps members would be adequately protected during the exercise.

He advised Nigerians to participate fully in the forthcoming elections, stating that the government has put adequate measures to guarantee a peaceful atmosphere across the country.

The CG called for more public support to security agencies charged with delivering safe, secured and credible elections, urging them to take steps to guarantee personal security using the cliche “when you see something, say something”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE