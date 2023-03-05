Yejide Gbenga – Ogundare

Politicians and elders in Nigeria have been urged to be guided in their utterances and actions whether they win or loose as there can only be one winner and many losers in an electioneering process.

Engr Akinwale Omololu Laosun, a former gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State and president of Akin and Funke Laosun Foundation, made this call at the weekend, adding that having run in an election before, it is important for candidates to understand that there is only one seat available hence there will be one winner and many losers.

According to him, “we must all be grateful to God for the recently concluded Presidential Election. We must understand that the lives and well being of the electorates are precious to the economy of the state or the country hence we must be guided about our utterances and actions whether we win or loose; we must salute this electioneering umpire and the processes involved; for it is an improvement on previous elections.

“All political parties and candidates must understand that Rome was not built in a day. I am quite disturbed by the utterances of some elders, the allegations of the candidates and the parties who have lost the election. I know it could be painful, for no one possibly would venture into the political space as a candidate if there was no possibility of winning except you are a political jobber or gamer.

“Sincerely, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won this election. He is a worthy Yoruba leader and the smartest politician in this modern day Nigeria. I want to use this medium to congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu. My prayers are with you and Nigeria sir,” he said, adding that anyone has any evidence of electioneering malpractices should take the right channel to pursue to right the wrongs he believes have been committed.

He said no one should try to upset the peace of the country or set the youth on an evil mission to disrupt or doubt our democratic process, reiterating that “it is more disturbing that these aggrieved parties or individuals have been part of faulted electioneering processes in their party primaries and some of these parties have been accused of rigging elections in the past. For Nigerians, it is the progress and development of the country that must be most important to all and not anyone’s personal ambition.

“Instead of causing chaos, which many of these leaders have used to their advantages, it is time to be civil enough to accept defeat. Defeat in itself, is not a bad notion for it gives the opportunity to assess failed strategies and re-present the solution being proffered.

“I want to appeal to the youths, please do not go on any protest except the children of your party leaders are with you. Do not let anyone use you as a blood sacrifice. I know we have had leadership challenges, however our country is advancing we must be careful to stop comparing Nigeria with America or the United Kingdom. They are light years ahead of us. It is known that they that compare themselves with others are fools, instead of comparing we must learn from them and look for the qualified individuals to help to channel our development.

“To the religious leaders, the pulpit is not for politics on a Friday afternoon or Sunday morning. The responsibility of the spiritual leaders is to teach the word of truth and the fear of God to the congregants in the mosque or the church. The ethics of Christianity is based on love for God and others. This does not stop anyone from participating in political debates or aspiring to be a candidate but I believe the pulpit is not for preaching politics or casting aspersions on elected leaders,” he emphasised.