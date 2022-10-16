2023 election: Merge prayers with actions, Taraba cleric tells Christian

The Catholic Priest in Charge of St. Justina’s pastoral area Mayodasa Jalingo in Taraba State, Rev. Fr. Greg Mbashi has challenged Christian to merge prayers with actions if they truly desire for positive change for Nigeria in the 2023 election.

Nbashi declared the challenge at a sermon on Sunday said, while it was important for the Church to merge prays with action for change, noted that, no difference will be made if they do not take practical steps to effect change by going out to vote for credible candidates that would bring Nigeria to her days greatness.

“As believer of Christ and citizens of Nigeria, you have the obligation to actively participate in all the political proces that would eventually culminate in the election of leaders especially ahead of the new political dispensation in 2023.

“You must take a cue from the Book of Exodus Chapter 17, and the Gospel of Luke Chapter 18. You must match prayers with actions and pray persistently, knowing that the battle is not just a physical one but also spiritual.

“As children of light, we must understand that nothing work well without the influence of prayers and actions. Anything you want in life can be achieved if only you are able to blend actions with prayers. The Israelites were able to defeat the Amaleks through the prayers of Moses and the efforts of Joshua and his troop on the ground to takes the two to tango.

“It is also very important to note that prayer is not a seasonal thing, it has to be persistent and consistent. It is not enough that once we achieve a specific target, we go back to sleep till another challenge arises. Like Jesus urges us, we must pray without ceasing.

“Just like the poor widow in our Gospel this morning, when we are consistent in anything, we are bound to get results invariably. If the unjust judge could grant the widow her wish because of her persistence prayers, you should be rest assured that the good Lord will do even more for his children who sincerely call upon him in faith and truth” he admonished.