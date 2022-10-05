The mouthpiece of the North, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the forthcoming 2023 general elections is of a great concern to the forum.

They also sounded a note of warning to politicians in the country against election rigging and using thugs during the elections.

While welcoming members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Forum in Kaduna on Wednesday, Chief Ogbeh said the warning has become necessary because the forthcoming election is of “great concern to us”.

“We want to tell Nigerians that the 2023 election is of great concern to us. ACF will not accept rigging and thuggery so that the choice of God and Nigerians will prevail.

“We call on INEC and security agencies to ensure law and order during the election.

“We are hoping and praying to Almighty God to give us the opportunity to elect leaders of our choice who will be the best materials to govern Nigeria.

“Another issue of great concern to us is insecurity. Insecurity is the biggest tragedy that has befallen the country in the last few years.

“However, security agencies have made tremendous efforts in curtailing the excesses of terrorists in the last six months.

“We look forward to their total elimination. But we regret that the steps taken by the government were not fast enough”. He said.

On the state of insecurity in the country, the ACF chieftain said that the federal government was not fast enough in curtailing terrorism.

He, however, added that there was a tremendous improvement on part of security agencies in the last six months in curtailing the activities of the criminals, and called for the total elimination of them.

On flooding in the country, the ACF chairman said, “flooding has done a great disaster to agriculture and the people. So we call on the federal government to take steps to curtail flooding”.

On ASUU/Federal government face-off, Chief Ogbeh advised that the two of them should resolve the contending issue without further delay.

“We are asking ASUU and the federal government to resolve the issue as possible. We have heard from ASUU and the Federal government. We are appealing to them to settle as quickly as possible,” he said.





