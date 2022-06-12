2023: Election in Oyo will be business unusual ― Agboke

Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Mr Mutiu Agboke, has said that the year 2023 general elections in the state will not be business as usual but business unusual.

He stated this recently while addressing members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in Oyo State, during the party’s governorship primary election held at Jogor Events Centre, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Agboke noted that: “I have been telling people that this election we are going into, INEC is saying that it is not going to be business as usual. What we are saying now is that it is going to be business unusual, unusual in the sense that no political party or politicians can profit from violence in this election.

“You cannot profit from thuggery in this election, you cannot profit from manipulation in this election. The only thing that can make you profit is your popularity, your votes and your acceptance by the generality of the populace and the electorate.

“During a TV interview session this morning, someone was telling me that INEC already has an idea of who and who will win the election; that why is it that INEC asking people to go and get their PVCs to vote in the election?

“As I am standing here, just like I responded to that question, I am telling you that the assumption is erroneous and that such a thing will never happen in this coming election.





“Therefore, I am appealing to the leadership of NNPP in Oyo State, to stay clear of any form of violence in the forthcoming general elections. Let me also say that as I entered this hall, I was flabbergasted, I was perplexed and I was almost swept off my feet as a result of the crowd here.”

