2023 election: Group offers to bankroll Jonathan’s electioneering campaign

A group of Nigerian youths under the aegis of Youths Earnestly Demand for Goodluck E. Jonathan 2023 has offered to bankroll all his electioneering campaign if he agrees to return to power in 2023.

The group, in a statement co-issued by its national chairman, Prince Teddy Omiloli and National Director Operations, Douye Daniel, described the former President as a national builder, expressed optimism in his capacity to unite all the citizens and address myriad of challenges bedevilling the country.

“We are demanding for Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to return to power as President, come 2023 and we have resolved to fund Jonathan’s electioneering campaign, should he accept the call to return to power in 2023.

“At this point in time, after a vivid look into the ideologies and activities of our present political players which includes the youths and elders, we saw in Goodluck Jonathan, a true democrat, a nation builder, a divine inspired goal oriented leader of integrity that has the solution to the present Nigeria problem. He (Jonathan) has proven that he can sacrifice anything to ensure the unity, peace and development of our great nation Nigeria.

“We, as youths of this great nation after looking at Nigeria’s problem and found the solution in Goodluck Jonathan, we are calling on all Nigerians including our political elites, present administration and religious leaders to join the call for the return of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and also join our #BringbackGEJ project.

“We the youths are ready to purchase President Jonathan’s form in any party he chooses and we will fund his electioneering campaign from beginning to end the moment he accepts this divine call. We decided to take this up as a result of our readiness to contribute to restructuring Nigeria for a better future.

“Jonathan met a Nigeria with a faulty constitution, saw the need to restructure Nigeria and called for a national confab in 2014 but was not allowed to implement it, rather he was voted out of office in 2015 because most Nigerians including we the youths were too blind then to see that our problem as a nation is our inability to re-discuss our union as a people after living together for 100 years without moving forward as a result of some mistakes we directly or indirectly made.

“The African giant should not be allowed to collapse by simple lies sold to us by enemies of this nation through our lazy brothers that are out to make money at the expense of the lives of their fellow Nigerians.

“Most of these secessionists leaders and campaigners are living outside the shores of Nigeria with their families and busy deceiving people of supposed promise land in Biafra and Oduduwa Republic, rather than putting those energies in taking advantage of the number of market and the economic power we will possess as a united and peaceful Nigeria.

“A united, focused and developed Nigeria is an economic power threat to some world powers and first world nations.

“We should all work together with the government as one big family leaving religious, ethnic, tribal and cultural sentiments aside, so that the present security and economic challenges facing the nation today will become a thing of the past.

“We need to get it right as a country. We have to all rise to serve our fatherland with love, strength and faith. Remember that the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain. Nigeria is ours and will always be our unique home. We can together rebuild the Nigeria of our dream.

“Finally, we call on every Nigerian to lend a voice to the demand for the return of Goodluck Jonathan come 2023 as he has no choice but to accept the call for him to render service to humanity in the capacity of the President of Nigeria,” the group said in the statement.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…