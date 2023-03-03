Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has dismissed a report on the ownership of a property located on 15 Ganges Street, Maitama, Abuja, where some persons were arrested with electoral materials, including Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) during the Presidential election which took place on Saturday, 25th February 2023.

The Speaker, who clarified in a statement titled: ‘For the record: I do not own Property on 15 Ganges Street, Maitama Abuja’, obtained by Saturday Tribune, disclosed that the occupants of the property are known to the authorities of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Speaker, who expressed displeasure over the misgivings on the report, said: “A few days ago, while the collation process for the Presidential election, which was held on Saturday, 25 February 2023, was ongoing, social media posts made by some unscrupulous people suggested that some persons were arrested with electoral materials, including the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and that the property where the purported persons were arrested belongs to me.

“I wish to put it on record that I DO NOT own any property on 15 Ganges Street, Maitama, Abuja.

“Besides, the Nigeria Police Force has debunked the news via a press release by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

“The Police press release stated that: ‘Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), acting on a tip from Residents of an area in Maitama who reported suspicious activities, visited the location, interviewed the occupants, and conducted a search on the house.

“In the course of the search, some electoral materials and BVAS machines were discovered in their possession.

“However, the Independent National Electoral Commission, when contacted, confirmed that the occupants of the house are staff of Emperor Technology, outsourcing engineering services to the INEC, and they were immediately released to go about their lawful business.’

“I commend the Police for their timely intervention and clarification on the matter. I urge the public to disregard the allegation that I own the said property.

“At a time when fake news gains public attention on social media within the shortest time, it became necessary to issue this press release to set the record straight; else some people among the public would believe such brazen lies spread by purveyors of fake news,” Mr. Speaker said in the statement.