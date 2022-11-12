2023 Election: Fish out and prosecute INEC office arsonist- Osun IPAC charges Security agencies

The Osun State Chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council has described as barbaric, the burning of the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Ede South Local Government of Osun State by suspected hoodlums.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning when some unidentified persons attacked the building and set a portion of it ablaze.

In a message personally signed by the Chairman of the council, Mr Wale Adebayo, on Thursday in Osogbo, Osun state capital, he urged security agencies to bring to book the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

” The burning of such an institution close to the general election is shocking, uncivilized and barbaric”, Adebayo said.

He added that with 106 days to the general election, it is primitive and worrisome that such unpleasant incidents reared their ugly head.

The Chairman charged the police and other law enforcement agencies to work assiduously to unravel those behind the act, just as he caution political parties to play by the rules of the game.

