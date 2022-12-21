2023 election: Action Aid makes case for female contestants

As part of efforts to ensure that women have more roles in politics and in furtherance of the 35 per cent affirmative action, international organisation, Action Aid has asked women to vote for only female candidates on the ballot paper in the coming general elections.

This call was part of the campaign to enhance women’s inclusion in policy-making and move Nigeria towards attaining the 35 per cent affirmative action and gender inclusion.

The Country Director of Action Aid Nigeria, Ene Obi, spearheaded the call, urging women to vote for just female candidates on the ballot paper

She stated that women need to mobilise themselves for the women that are bold enough to step for election and are now candidates. Go beyond the party and look at her as a woman, adding that “if you see any woman on the ballot paper, vote for her.”

Obi, while speaking at the third annual Women’s Conference in Abuja, recently tasked women groups to educate women in communities to pick the right logo, saying that preparation for 2027 starts now for women to vote and be voted for so that they can break down the walls of country politics that exclude women.

She also tasked the women to mobilise all their community members to make effort to collect their Permanent Voters Card and not wait till when it’s too late.

Obi stated that Nigerian women often find themselves struggling with different forms of gender biases including gender discrimination, low participation of women in politics, and gender-based violence amongst others which has led to a wide margin in women’s right advancement and have continued to foster women exclusion in leadership and decision-making processes especially decisions women.

“We will not be silent, nor be backed up in a corner, we will continue to form a formidable movement of brave women who will rise to the occasion and challenge social norms that limits the rights of women and enhance equal rights and opportunity for Nigerian Women and Girls,” she emphasised.

The Representative of Global Affairs Canada, Djifa Ahado, in her remarks, stated that the Canadian government has provided $ 10 million to support and strengthen women’s right organization in achieving the desired change in society.

She stated that the Women Voice and leadership program implemented by local NGOs is a flagship program of Canada put together to support women adding that the program support 30 projects across 28 countries.

She maintained that the program was in response to the capacity gap facing women’s rights programs in developing countries, by providing long and short-term capacity support.

Also speaking, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, called on the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to come up with concrete efforts put in place to protect women and children during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

