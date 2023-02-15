Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Ebonyi State, Chief Chukwuma Odii has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for assuring free and fair elections in the forthcoming general elections.

Odii stated this at Ngbo, Ohaukwu local government area of the state during the PDP campaign on Thursday.

According to him, the approval of a free and fair election by the president has provided a level playing ground for all political parties in the country in this electioneering period.

He, however, commended the Buhari administration for instructing security agents to ensure a level playing ground for all political parties in the country.

“INEC and the federal government assured us that this election will be free and fair. They said they will not allow any form of intimidation and that’s why you and I are doing a campaign and that’s why people can come out boldly in Ebonyi state and campaign.

“I really want to thank Mr President for instructing security agents to ensure a level playing ground for all political parties,” he stated.

Odii further promised to improve the welfare of civil servants when elected.

He also vowed to reduce tuition fees for all the tertiary students in the state.

The PDP flagbearer also pledged to restore peace in the area if elected Governor.





Recall that Ohaukwu LGA has long been ravaged by communal clashes between the Ezza and affirm communities respectively, which has led to the loss of lives and properties.

“I am prepared for this journey and God is with us. I am running this election for Ebonyi to be redeemed.

“We need to stop all these induced political crises in this state, we will stop killings in this state. Civil servants will smile, teachers will rejoice and business operators will be happy because we will stop multiple taxations.

“We will reduce tuition fees of tertiary institutions in the state, we will reduce it drastically.”

