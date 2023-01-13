2023: Ebonyi Founding Father endorses PDP Guber Candidate

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Chief Felix Mgbada endorsed the People’s Democratic Party PDP governorship candidate Ifeanyichukwuma Odii.

According to the elder statesman, Dr Odii had built up his name, capacity, and enviable antecedent which prepared him to provide leadership for the people of the state.

Mgbada who is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees disclosed this at his country home Umuoghara Ezza North local government area yesterday.

“Having reasoned, considered, and pondered about the current political permutations in the state and beyond, I came to the inescapable conclusion that Dr Ifeanyi Odii is a man of solid reputation. He is zealous, broad-minded, dynamic, and practical. He has all it takes to face complex problems even in difficult times”.

Speaking on the issue of rotation and where the next governor should come from, the BOT member said “in the first place that the governor came from the North when Ebonyi was created was just luck because many people from the three zones contested. It was luck that Sam Egwu took the position and when he finished, I contested and other people from other zones before Sam Egwu had a meeting with his cabinet and choose Martin Elechi to succeed him because he is old and softer and will cover him.

“There is no place written that governorship position should be zoned. All the three governors who occupied the seat were out of luck”. He insisted

Also reacting to the court judgement cancelling the election primaries which brought Odii as the flag bearer, Chief Mgbada, said there will be no further primaries in the PDP, Ebonyi State.

“As a respected Member of the PDP Board of Trustees, let me state categorically here and now that we are done with our party primaries and all Court cases arising from them”.

He then enjoins all PDP leaders, stakeholders, and members to rally around Dr Odii on this onerous task of taking Ebonyi state to greater heights. “Ebonyi state is a PDP state and we know how our problem started. But we are now determined to recover our mandate in the 2023 elections”.

He further urged other party aspirants that failed the party primaries to understand that power belongs to God, and as such, the party remains Supreme. He however advised them to close ranks with PDP flag bearers to enable the party to win the 2023 general elections in the state.