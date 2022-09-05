2023: Don’t whip up religious sentiments, Adeola-Akande charges politicians

A former leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Mulikat Adeola-Akande, has warned politicians against religious sentiments in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

She spoke in Igboho, Oyo State, on Monday during the foundation laying ceremony of a mosque being built by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Michael Lana, and friends in memory of the late Barrister Bolaji Agoro.

Honourable Adeola-Akande, who is the SDP’s senatorial candidate for Oyo North, said: “Many people would clamour that Christians should be elected instead of Muslims, while some Muslims would say Christians should not be elected. Today, Michael Folorunso Lana, who is a Christian, has come to fulfill the dream of the late Barrister Bolaji Agoro, a Muslim.

“They were friends but Barrister Agoro is no more. He could have pocketed his money because the man who made a wish is no more alive. People like this are scarce and that is why we at crossroads.

“We are at a point where we must check anybody seeking elective positions very well. Men of God should pray for us and we are optimistic that SDP shall take the reigns of governance in Oyo State. Let us continue the good work.”

Earlier, the SDP governorship candidate, Lana, said: “We appreciate all, including the family of Bolaji Agoro. We came here to have a small foundation laying ceremony in fulfillment of the dream of late Agoro.

“He was my friend as well as a younger brother. People knew us in legal practice. Around 8:00p.m. one faithful day, he called me and later decided to pray in his office, but as he stooped down to pray, he slumped and gave up the ghost.

“Before he died, he told me his wish because he was to be confirmed as a judge. He told me that his utmost wish was to become a judge and to build a mosque in Igboho.

“He told me that he wanted me to be a part of the building of the mosque so I told his younger brother what he discussed with me before he passed on. Bolaji Agoro was a lover of humanity and worshipper of God.”

Among party officials in attendance at the event were the chairman, Michael Okunlade; party leader, Abdulrahman Aloyinlapa, among others.