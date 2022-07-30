2023: Don’t vote on the basis of party, make performance, credibility, competence ― KOSMO

Muslims have been asked not to be deceived by Muslim Muslim or Muslim Christian tickets in their choice of who to vote for in 2023, rather they should be concerned with having people who can perform, are credible and competent.

The Chairman, Kogi State Muslim Organization (KOSMO), under the auspices of Jama’atu Nasril Islam JNI, Alhaji Nasirudeen Yusuf- gave the charge at the 1444 AH Hijrah Commemoration Lecture as well as the unveiling of the 1444 Hijrah calendar and presentation of award to some personalities held at the Sharif Ishaq Aboki Mosque, Marine Road, Lokoja, urged Muslims to ensure that they get registered and collect their PVCs, cautioned against voting on the basis of political parties.

The Chairman of KOSMO lamented the unprecedented, untold hardship Nigerians are facing, and the total failure of security, severe hunger in the country, expressed worries that the gap between the rich and the poor has widened.

According to him, while the rich are getting richer, the poor in Nigeria are getting poorer, said the present administration has failed woefully, urging Muslims not to be deceived by faith tickets but by what the candidates can offer.

He also expressed dismay that the nation’s Universities are at home now for six months with parents and the students facing untold hardship, urged Muslims in the State to get registered and make informed choices, urged them not to be carried away by interfaith tickets, pointing out that people should look out for competence.

While noting that the education and health sector is nothing to write home about, lamented that as long as the salaries of National Assembly members are higher than that of the nation’s Teachers, no one should expect any changes in the Educational sector.

The Chairman warned that the people have the choice to rather remain perpetually in poverty or live better lives, urged them to reject tickets on the basis of faith, and urged the people to vote performance, credibility, competence, and not a political party.

